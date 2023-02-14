Leidos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RESTON, Va. — RESTON, Va. — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.83 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $685 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.4 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion.

