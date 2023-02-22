Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $88.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $89 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $379 million.
_____
