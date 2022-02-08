In the middle of this business catastrophe, a popular comedian with 1.6 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers is obsessively following your broadcasts and live-posting video clips of herself commenting on them, drawing the attention of untold thousands of new viewers who might have otherwise cared nothing about this event.
When this happens, do you, the beleaguered television network,
• Thank the comedian for her efforts and maybe even find a way to harness her raw promotional power for yourself, or
• Call the comedian and demand she stop bringing attention to the sporting event, on which, let’s recall, you have spent an unimaginable fortune, an event from which people are wandering away in droves.
If you answered “1,” then congratulations, you deserve an MBA, perhaps from Harvard. If you answered “2,” then you may be NBC, and you need to go back to remedial business school.
The comedian Leslie Jones suggested to her millions of followers on Monday that NBC had told her to stop posting about the Olympics and blocked some of her videos. She threatened to stop posting any more. An outcry followed.
This morning, NBC apparently came to its senses and said that of course Leslie Jones could keep tweeting about the Olympics. (It also blamed the video blockage on a third-party error.)
Meanwhile, the Beijing Olympics are on track to be the lowest-rated ever, with only 13 million people watching the opening ceremonies on three different platforms, less than half of the audience four years ago.
NBC’s rapprochement with Jones is too little, too late. She hasn’t tweeted about the Olympics since covering (content warning for many curse words) Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva landing the first quadruple jump ever in a women’s Olympic event on Monday. There is a non-zero risk Jones might hold true to her threat to never tweet about the Olympics again, compounding NBC’s error.
What NBC needs to do is pay Leslie Jones to live-tweet the Olympics, or maybe even comment about them on the air, as it has done before. Yes, her tweets are roughly 75% curse words, but her five years on Saturday Night Live — for which she received several Emmy nominations — proved she is capable of restraining herself on live television. She could become a biannual tradition for the network, attracting new audiences to the games, its athletes and its broadcasts. NBC could not possibly pay her enough for this, but a starting salary could be one (1) dollar for every Instagram follower she has.
The Olympics are notoriously touchy about fans rebroadcasting videos of events on social media. Maybe there was once a solid business case for this attitude, back when the games were valuable intellectual property. But their value is plummeting like a meme stock in a Fed tightening cycle. It’s time for the Olympics and NBC to rethink their approach, and they can start by hiring Leslie Jones.
