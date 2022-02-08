What NBC needs to do is pay Leslie Jones to live-tweet the Olympics, or maybe even comment about them on the air, as it has done before. Yes, her tweets are roughly 75% curse words, but her five years on Saturday Night Live — for which she received several Emmy nominations — proved she is capable of restraining herself on live television. She could become a biannual tradition for the network, attracting new audiences to the games, its athletes and its broadcasts. NBC could not possibly pay her enough for this, but a starting salary could be one (1) dollar for every Instagram follower she has.