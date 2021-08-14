The Queen’s prodigal second son, however, is caught between a rock and a hard place. If the prince makes an offer to settle, his terms could be refused and, even if accepted, it might be seen as tantamount to an admission of guilt. If the lawsuit is served on Andrew or his representatives he has 21 days to respond. If he does not, Guiffre’s lawyer will ask the court to find in her favor without a trial. He can try to get the case struck out, challenge the jurisdiction of the New York court — or provide more compelling evidence than he has disputing the dates and accounts levelled against him.