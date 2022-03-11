In 2015, the EU was divided, with the fault line running roughly along the former Iron Curtain. To the west, member states led by Germany tried to find an orderly but humane way of treating asylum seekers; to relieve countries like Greece on the bloc’s outer periphery; and to reform and strengthen Europe’s refugee system as a whole.

Story continues below advertisement

To the east, member states led by Hungary and Poland closed their doors to the arriving refugees, then resisted attempts to reform Europe’s migration regime. In effect, Budapest and Warsaw told Brussels that the arrival of tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free was Berlin’s problem, or maybe Brussels’, but certainly not theirs.

Advertisement

These two governments — both on the populist far right — then used the specter of Muslim hordes to wage a propaganda campaign against Brussels and shore up their position at home. In the process, they undermined the rule of law, press and academic freedoms, the rights of LGBTQ people and more. The EU started legal proceedings against both. The bloc appeared to be fraying, or even breaking up.

The situation could not be more different this time. In numbers, the current crisis is much larger. More than 2 million Ukrainians have already arrived in the EU after only two weeks of Putin’s war — more refugees than arrived in all of 2015. Millions more are expected. And yet the reception offered to them so far has been uniformly warm and compassionate.

Story continues below advertisement

About half the refugees are children, the rest mostly women (Ukrainian men must by law stay home to fight). Most have gone to Poland, others have crossed into Slovakia, Hungary or Romania. Many are traveling onward to places like Germany.

Advertisement

Poles, who are culturally similar to Ukrainians, have embraced them. So has the entire EU. With uncharacteristic speed, Brussels has written new rules. The Ukrainians don’t have to apply for asylum, and they will automatically get protection for three years. They can move freely (literally, since most train operators aren’t charging them) to any of the 27 member states, where they will get accommodation, education and work permits.

Rarely, if ever, has the EU displayed such harmony, coordination and purpose. It’s as though a penny had finally dropped from Lisbon to Warsaw: Whatever may divide Europeans, much more unites them. That applies to threats — from ruthless bullies like Putin to pandemics, climate change and more. It also applies to values, from human dignity to democracy. And it could extend to the creation of a military union — a European army — to stare down, hand in hand with NATO, the likes of Vladimir Putin.

Story continues below advertisement

Hence the opportunity. The bloc’s divisions — between east and west, north and south — suddenly look small enough to overcome. The old fractiousness is at least temporarily gone, replaced by a spirit of solidarity and resolve. With luck, Europeans will recognize this historic moment and seize it.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion