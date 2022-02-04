In Australia, long seen as a dovish outlier, comments this week from Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe mean higher borrowing costs are plausible this year. At the Federal Reserve, all three nominees to join the Board of Governors placed a high priority on tackling inflation when they were vetted by U.S. lawmakers this week.All this is to say that the hawk versus dove descriptions are looking stale and overly simplistic. Most economies are now moving in the same direction. In many instances, the arguments are no longer about whether to hike, hold or cut. They are about how quickly to respond to inflation with rate increases.The only true outlier — and admittedly a big one — is China. More juicing, not tightening, is likely from Beijing. Japan, considered to be in perennial loose mode, has ruled out an increase. But some fiddling with quantitative easing is conceivable. The Bank of Japan has taken a more robust view of inflation risks, raising its forecasts slightly. The end of Haruhiko Kuroda’s second term as governor early next year provides an opportunity to pivot.