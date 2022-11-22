Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Americans sit down to their Thanksgiving dinner this week, the story of celebrating a rich harvest in a time of straightened circumstances will be unusually resonant. The cost of a typical meal is up 20% from last year, agricultural lobbyist the Farm Bureau reported last week. That’s by far the biggest jump in the 36 years it’s been doing the survey, and well ahead of the 6.9% increase in US median incomes and the 8.3% gain in broader consumer prices.

There’s one notable exception to the rule of rising costs, however. While you’re paying 21% more for turkey than 12 months ago and as much as 69% extra for cubed stuffing, the splash of color provided by fresh cranberries is 14% cheaper.

The most heartening thing about this change is that nothing very remarkable is happening. Far from being an exceptional season when optimum weather conditions helped produce bumper crops, the past year has been just … mediocre.

Cranberries evolved in frigid bogs, so love cold winters that kill off rival plants. They also like plenty of rainfall to plump up a fruit so well-adapted to the damp that farmers harvest them by flooding the fields to float hollow, buoyant berries off the vine.

That doesn’t match conditions over the past year. The 2021-2022 winter was unusually warm in Massachusetts and Oregon and just normal in Wisconsin, the three key growing states. Drought is still prevalent across most of the US, intensifying as you head west. The current survey for the 2022 crop suggests it would still be the smallest since 2010 if it wasn’t for the even weaker performance last year:

The market has found other ways to adapt. Exports of preserved berries were running about 10 million pounds below normal levels over the past 12 months, according to US Department of Agriculture data, providing more produce for the home market. Imports of frozen and prepared fruit are up by another 10 million pounds in the nine months through September, roughly a quarter above four-year average levels. (It’s too soon to know what’s happening with fresh berries, 90% of which are imported in October and November).

Beyond that, though, what we’re witnessing is the normal cycle of agricultural markets shifting with the seasons, as fall becomes winter and winter, spring. When the world is short of petroleum or metals, getting prices back to normal can be a wrenching, years-long experience. Oil companies and miners have to change their views on whether money is better spent rewarding shareholders or developing new supplies. Resources must be discovered and developed. Consumers need to find fresh ways of being thrifty with a constrained commodity. This requires dramatic shifts in capital allocation across entire industries.

Things are a lot easier in the world of soft commodities. As long as farmers don’t abandon the perennial work of tilling, feeding and harvesting, all that’s needed to turn a year of dearth into a year of plenty is a modest improvement in weather conditions. Within a few years, the rebuilding of stockpiles, and the addition of new hectares planted when prices were higher, will drive the market back into a glut, sending prices through the floor.

Cranberries on their own won’t make much of a difference to anyone’s hip pocket. They make up just 4% of the cost of items on a Thanksgiving table, where half of the spending this year is going on the bird and the stuffing inside it. Still, you can look at them as a bellwether of the way the entire agricultural complex is heading as we turn the page on an exceptional three-year La Nina climate cycle, which brought drought to the western hemisphere and floods to Asia.

Since peaking in the immediate wake of the invasion of Ukraine, the prices of a swath of farm goods have slumped. Wheat, cotton, palm oil and lumber are all down by roughly a third over the past six months. Rubber, soybeans, corn and lean hogs are between 10% and 20% cheaper. Even crop inputs are costing less: potash on the US Gulf coast is 32% less expensive and urea has fallen 10%. Worldwide, the food cost index compiled by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization is likely to fall this month for the first time in more than two years.

Much of the world will still be struggling with higher food costs over the coming years, since the sums people pay are affected more by the weakness of non-dollar currencies and local supply chains than the price of commodity futures traded in Chicago and London. The past year’s food price shock has shown us again how vulnerable our agricultural systems are to an increasingly chaotic climate.

Still, the cheaper cranberries on your table are a small reminder of an old lesson: even in the depths of despair, a decent harvest can be the first sign of a brighter future. That’s something for which we can all be thankful.

