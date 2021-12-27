There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to splitting living expenses when one person is building equity and the other is just handing over money in exchange for shelter. It will need to be a conversation about what feels fair in the context of your relationship. The rent should certainly not be higher than what the non-owning partner is currently paying, and it should align with reasonable market rates for the area. For some, a 50/50 split of the mortgage feels fair. Or maybe the renting partner pays for a portion of the mortgage and the owner handles all the remainder and all utilities. Whatever works for you, there should be one sticking point: The renting partner has no liability for upgrades or repairs.