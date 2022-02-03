It addresses a wide-range of problems that affect regular people — particularly the “just-about managing” — from poor transportation links (a particular problem in the north where it is often easier to travel to London than it is to get across the country) to unequal educational opportunities to planning permission. It presents serious solutions to Britain’s structural inequalities such as improving technical education, creating more free schools, shifting new arts funding out of London and building more houses in the north. And it acknowledges, against the fierce opposition of the Treasury, that you can’t do anything about regional inequality without also tackling centralization. Gove promises that every part of the country will have the chance to appoint their own “London-style mayors” in what will amount to the “biggest shift of power from Whitehall to local leaders in modern times.”