Johnson Controls International Plc., up $1.31 to $61.76.
The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems is buying Silent-Aire in a deal worth up to $870 million.
Crown Holdings Inc., up $2.88 to $104.87.
The aluminum can maker is selling its European tinplate business to KPS Capital Partners for about $2.7 billion.
Provention Bio Inc., down $1.73 to $8.
The biopharmaceutical company faces potential regulatory delays with its type 1 diabetes drug.
Boeing Co., down $2.59 to $252.36.
The commercial jet maker warned customers of a possible electrical issue in an undisclosed number of 737 Max jets.
PriceSmart Inc., down $6.79 to $89.57.
The warehouse club operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.
fuboTV Inc., up $2.61 to $23.31.
The sports streaming platform gained live streaming rights for South America’s qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.
