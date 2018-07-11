BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya will resume oil exports after the U.N.-backed government reached a deal with a powerful militia that controls key terminals in the east.

The National Oil Corporation, which is controlled by the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, said Wednesday it has assumed control of the oil ports and will resume exports within hours.

The self-styled Libyan National Army, which is allied with a rival government in the east, seized the ports from another militia earlier this year. That prompted the NOC, with international support, to issue a “force majeure” to halt exports.

The LNA said it agreed to return the ports in return for a commitment by the Tripoli-based government to investigate allegations that oil and gas revenues had been used to fund terrorist organizations.

