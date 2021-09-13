Many of the lie-flatters will probably return to work eventually; they will run out of money or get bored. But the length of their sabbatical will be important because the longer it goes on the more it will cost them. Historically, most of the pay increases you’ll experience in your career occur before age 45. The skill development and networking that happens in your 20s and 30s set up your career for life. Work is hard when you start out, but you reap the benefits for decades. That makes your 20s and 30s a terrible time to have a midlife crisis.