Arguably, the adult industry’s adoption of video streaming back in the days when even the simplest forms of tech were male-dominated was what pushed users to upgrade to better connections and equipment; wider adoption followed. Just as likely, without porn, online payment solutions wouldn’t have developed as quickly as they did during the free-for-all, piracy-fueled years of the internet: There wasn’t all that much people wanted to pay for on the Web besides erotic content. In that sense, porn drove the monetization of many web-based ideas and projects — and spurred the development of modern fintech. Along with gambling, it initially nurtured giants such as Germany’s now-fallen Wirecard.