But the old Iron Curtain reappears most starkly when you look at the two extremist parties, the AfD and The Left. The dark areas jump out almost like a map of the former East Germany. In parts of the region, the AfD even came in first. Like The Left, which descends from East Germany’s communist regime, it largely represents a protest movement of easterners who feel alienated from, and resentful of, the mainstream media and cultural elites. Psychologically, they’re not too different from many Trump supporters in the U.S.