U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn’t seem to be helping them.
Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.
Lilly shares tumbled in early-morning trading Tuesday after the company also laid out disappointing third-quarter results.
The drugmaker said its net income fell 4% to $1.21 billion, partly due to $125 in research and development costs for developing potential COVID-19 treatments.
Global revenue climbed 5% to $5.74 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled $1.54 per share.
Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.71 per share on $5.87 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Shares of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. fell 4% to $136.01 before markets opened.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.