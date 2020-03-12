1. How has movement been restricted between countries?

On March 11, the U.S. said it would bar entry of most foreigners from the European Union beginning March 13, the most far-reaching restrictions yet. The U.S. move added to restrictions in Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and other countries that have been limiting entry for non-citizens who had been in mainland China and other virus hotspots. India suspended most visas. As the spread of the outbreak has shifted outside of China, some places, including Hong Kong and Israel, have begun to quarantine certain visitors. Italy, the biggest focus of the Covid-19 pandemic outside China, has become increasingly isolated within Europe’s passport-free travel zone. Austria and Slovenia restricted entry from Italy, and Switzerland sealed off some minor border crossings.

2. Why have health specialists been skeptical of such curbs?

According to the World Heath Organization, the evidence from previous outbreaks has generally shown that such restrictions are “ineffective in most situations.” It’s difficult to evaluate the efficacy of travel restrictions because they are often imposed along with other measures, making it difficult to sort out the effects of each. Thus, most related studies are based on mathematical models and are therefore somewhat limited. A review of studies published in 2014 concluded that travel restrictions had limited effectiveness in preventing the spread of influenza. Another in January found the same for two non-flu diseases, Ebola and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which like Covid-19 is caused by a coronavirus.

3. Were there any benefits?

The studies that were reviewed often concluded that travel restrictions, especially when implemented quickly, could delay the importation of a virus or the peak of infections by days, weeks or even two months. This can give health authorities time to prepare for an outbreak, for example by preparing tests and training medical workers. In a March 10 report, the WHO advised that measures restricting people’s movements during the Covid-19 outbreak should be proportionate to the public health risk. They should be short in duration and reviewed regularly as more information about the virus becomes available.

4. What restrictions have countries imposed internally?

There was considerable skepticism among global health officials when China imposed the most extensive quarantine in known history in response to its Covid-19 epidemic. Yet China’s apparent success curbing the outbreak has won praise and attracted imitation by Italy. In a lockdown affecting as many as 60 million people, Chinese officials sealed off Wuhan, where the Covid-19 outbreak began, and nearby cities in Hubei province. Within these areas, people were largely confined to their homes. Italy’s restrictions, which apply to the entire country, include shuttering all shops except grocery stores, pharmacies and a few others. Many countries are taking measures such as closing schools and universities, canceling all public events, barring large gatherings or requiring residents to stop traveling unless they have a business or health-related justification.

5. What effect have China’s internal measures had?

With the number of new cases in China falling, the WHO concluded in a Feb. 28 report that the country’s “bold approach,” which included the lockdown, “changed the course” of the epidemic. “These are the only measures that are currently proven to interrupt or minimize transmission chains in humans,” it said. WHO officials have said China’s strict quarantine likely bought the rest of the world two to three weeks to prepare for the virus and prevented hundreds of thousands of people from becoming sick.

6. What are the downsides of restrictions?

The WHO notes that they can interrupt the flow of aid, technical support, and goods that people regularly need. The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS said in February that a third of people living with HIV in China were at risk of running out of their medicine because of restrictions on movement. Restrictions on movement can contribute to the stigmatization of people from communities affected by epidemics, and they can create a false sense of security in unaffected areas, distracting officials from taking other measures. The fear of having trade and travel limits imposed on an area can lead governments to conceal outbreaks, or the extent of them. And restrictions disrupt commerce. A slowdown in China prompted economists to downgrade forecasts for economic growth in the world’s second-biggest economy to the lowest level in three decades. They also warned of a global recession, with growth contracting in countries across the globe.

7. Is health screening at borders effective?

The WHO advised on Feb. 29 that temperature screening at border points “is not an effective way to stop international spread.” A big reason is that monitoring for fever may miss infected passengers still in the incubation phase and asymptomatic, or those trying to hide symptoms by taking medication. People suffering from other illnesses could also get caught up in the process. What it does recommend is collecting health declarations from people when they arrive. These typically ask travelers to state any disease symptoms and recent trips to epidemic hotspots, and to give a seat number and contact details, in case it’s necessary to trace travelers later.

8. What has this meant for the travel business?

Flight cancellations have skyrocketed since the virus’s outbreak, and a trade group of Asian airlines urged governments to roll back or refrain from using travel restrictions, arguing that the virus is now being spread through local transmission. Most international air carriers have halted service to China and the restrictions announced by Trump will stop flights on some of the most popular routes to the U.S., the world’s largest air travel market. France, Germany and the Netherlands are home to three of the top 10 gateways to the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Even before the U.S. clampdown, the financial toll was estimated at as much as $113 billion in lost revenue for carriers, whose shares have tumbled. Cruise companies have also suffered and some ships have found themselves temporarily trapped at sea, as governments seek to keep cases away from their shores. Carnival Corp. shares plunged after its Princess Cruises division halted all sailings for two months, affecting 18 ships.

