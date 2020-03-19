1. How has movement been restricted between countries?

Initially, countries including the U.S., Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines limited entry for non-citizens who had been in mainland China and other virus hotspots. Now, much of Europe is in a lockdown not seen since World War II. Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Estonia, Portugal and Spain, as well as non-EU states Switzerland and Norway, have reintroduced border checks for the first time since 1995 even though they are members of Europe’s passport-free travel zone, known as the Schengen area. Italy, the biggest focus of the pandemic outside China, has become increasingly cut off. The U.S. barred entry of most foreign nationals who have been in continental Europe, then widened the ban days later to include the U.K. and Ireland. Russia and Norway joined more than 50 nations that were banning foreigners, halting flights or requiring travelers to self-quarantine. India suspended most visas.

2. How about inside countries?

China imposed the most extensive quarantine in known history in response to its Covid-19 epidemic, and its apparent success curbing the outbreak has won praise and attracted imitation. In a lockdown affecting as many as 60 million people, Chinese officials sealed off Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and nearby cities in Hubei province. Within these areas, people were largely confined to their homes. Spain, France and Italy followed with restrictions that effectively locked down those countries -- shuttering all shops except grocery stores, pharmacies and a few others. Many countries are closing schools and universities, canceling public events, barring gatherings or requiring residents to stop traveling unless they have a business or health-related justification.

3. What’s the downside of restricting travel?

In addition to disrupting commerce generally, which hurts economic growth, travel restrictions can interrupt the flow of aid, technical support and goods that people need. Bottlenecks at closed borders within the EU are putting food and medicine deliveries at particular risk. Italy’s Coldiretti agricultural lobby said many truck drivers are reluctant to enter other countries to make their dropoffs for fear of not being able to return. The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS said in February that a third of people living with HIV in China were at risk of running out of their medicine because of travel curbs. Also, restrictions on movement can contribute to the stigmatization of people from communities affected by epidemics and create a false sense of security in unaffected areas, distracting officials from taking other measures. The fear of having trade and travel limits imposed on an area can lead governments to conceal outbreaks.

4. Why was China’s crackdown seen as successful?

With the number of new cases in China falling, the World Health Organization concluded in a Feb. 28 report that the country’s “bold approach,” including the lockdown of Wuhan, “changed the course” of the epidemic. WHO officials have said China’s strict quarantine likely bought the rest of the world two to three weeks to prepare for the virus and prevented hundreds of thousands of people from becoming sick.

5. Why have health specialists been skeptical of such curbs?

According to the WHO, evidence from previous outbreaks has generally shown that such restrictions are “ineffective in most situations.” A review of studies published in 2014 concluded that travel restrictions had limited effectiveness in preventing the spread of influenza. Another in January found the same for two non-flu diseases, Ebola and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which like Covid-19 is caused by a coronavirus. Some of the studies that were reviewed concluded that travel restrictions, especially when implemented quickly, could delay the importation of a virus or the peak of infections -- by days, weeks or even two months. This can give health authorities time to prepare for an outbreak, for example by preparing tests and training medical workers.

6. What’s the current thinking on travel curbs and Covid-19?

In a March 10 report, the WHO advised that measures restricting people’s movements during the Covid-19 outbreak should be proportionate to the public health risk. They should be short in duration and reviewed regularly as more information about the virus becomes available.

7. Is health screening at borders effective?

The WHO advised on Feb. 29 that temperature screening at border points “is not an effective way to stop international spread.” A big reason is that monitoring for fever may miss infected passengers still in the incubation phase and asymptomatic, or those trying to hide symptoms by taking medication. People suffering from other illnesses could also get caught up in the process. What it does recommend is collecting health declarations from people when they arrive. These typically ask travelers to state any disease symptoms and recent trips to epidemic hotspots, and to give a seat number and contact details, in case it’s necessary to trace travelers later.

8. What has this meant for the travel business?

Airlines in Europe and the U.S. are pleading for government support to weather the most brutal downturn in the industry’s history. Flight cancellations have skyrocketed, thousands of planes have been grounded and airport terminals have been shut. Most international carriers have halted trans-Atlantic service and flights to China, and in Europe, domestic travel is also grinding to a halt. The International Air Transport Association has said the sector may need $200 billion from governments to survive the pandemic, and carriers are already shedding thousands of jobs.Cruise companies have also suffered and some ships have found themselves temporarily trapped at sea, as governments seek to keep cases away from their shores. Market-share leader Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises unit halted all sailings for two months, affecting 18 ships.

