It would be convenient if the narrative could stop there, but it can’t. It must then acknowledge another painful truth, which is that the promises of the new, moral Constitution were betrayed by the ending of Reconstruction and the willingness of Northern Whites to allow Southern Whites to impose legal segregation and disenfranchisement on Blacks. (De facto segregation existed in the North as well, and shouldn’t be left out of the story.) For an astonishing three-quarters of a century, the promises of the 14th and 15th amendment were evacuated of meaning. Slavery itself was not reinstated, but systemic segregation and disenfranchisement left many Black people in circumstances that were little better than the old system.