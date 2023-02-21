Lincoln Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.94 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $930.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $472.2 million, or $8.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

GiftOutline Gift Article