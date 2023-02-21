Lincoln Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109.1 million.
The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $930.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $472.2 million, or $8.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO