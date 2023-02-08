Lincoln National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. — RADNOR, Pa. — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6 million.
The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.68 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.23 billion, or $13.10 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $18.67 billion.
