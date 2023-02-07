Linde: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST WOKING, Britain — WEST WOKING, Britain — Linde plc (LIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.33 billion. The West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.16 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $7.9 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.15 billion, or $8.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Linde expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.05 to $3.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.15 to $13.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIN

GiftOutline Gift Article