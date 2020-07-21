In a note to employees at the professional networking site, CEO Ryan Roslansky said that the job cuts will hit global sales and hiring sections of the company. He said no further layoffs are planned.
LinkedIn employees in the U.S. will receive at least 10 weeks of severance pay and a year of continuing health coverage through COBRA. Those being laid off will continue in their roles through Aug. 21.
The company, which is owned my Microsoft, is based in Sunnyvale, California.
