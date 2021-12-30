The year will be a money milestone. Jan. 1 marks two decades since the first euro banknotes and coins got into people’s pockets. Even anarchic Bitcoiners should care: The euro was the first new currency of the 21st century (though clearly a product of the 20th). It was viewed with skepticism by economists (there was no country called ‘Euroland’, after all). It sought to counter the dominance of the U.S. dollar. And it aimed to banish high inflation and national currency mismanagement to the past. It also came with a lot of heady optimism about peace and prosperity.