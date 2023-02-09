Lions Gate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGF.A

