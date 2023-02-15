Lithia Motors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEDFORD, Ore. — MEDFORD, Ore. — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $247.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Medford, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $9. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $9.05 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.11 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.25 billion, or $44.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD

GiftOutline Gift Article