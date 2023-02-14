Livent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $82.7 million.
The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $219.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $273.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $813.2 million.
Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.
