Livent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Livent Corp. (LTHM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $82.7 million. The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $219.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $273.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $813.2 million.

Livent expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

