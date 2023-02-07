The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

LiveRamp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 7, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. EST

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The data-services company posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $152 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $595 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAMP

Loading...