LiveRamp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.
For the current quarter ending in March, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $152 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $595 million to $600 million.
_____
