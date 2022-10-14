Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When senior cabinet members are forced to quell rumors of a leadership challenge, it’s tempting to conclude the game is up for Liz Truss. Whether the prime minister will make it to the end of the year, never mind the next election, is now anyone’s guess. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Everywhere Truss turns, she hits a trap, largely of her own making. Like a game where you have to sacrifice something to escape danger or gain ground, solving one problem means creating another. In this case, in trying to please one of her key constituencies — either the markets, the Tory base or the broader electorate — she will inevitably lose the others. Let’s look at the landmines before her.

The tax trap. It’s clear what the markets want. The pound rallied Thursday on news that the government is preparing to U-turn on Truss’s tax cuts (though US volatility also entered into the mix). But her problems wouldn’t end there.

Advertisement

She could try to roll back some parts of the tax plan (allowing corporate taxes to rise some, for example) and signal an eventual return to tax-cutting when conditions improve. The idea would be to try to preserve the integrity of her tax-cutting agenda while giving ground in the near-term. As we’ve seen already, though, it’s unlikely that anything short of a complete repeal of that budget will work.

But absent her tax-cutting agenda, what is the point of Truss? The central feature of Trussonomics was reducing Britain’s tax burden.

The spending trap. Truss has vowed that her tax-cutting won’t result in a reduction of public spending, and indeed she reiterated that pledge Wednesday in the House of Commons. But that’s left her in a terrible bind.

Years of austerity meant UK public spending has been cut to the bone, and yet markets are expecting Truss to find ways to cut costs if she wants to stick with her broader plan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she’s already made some spending promises. She has pledged defense expenditure will rise to 3% of GDP. She has pledged to fund a new social-care system but removed the hypothecated tax that was put in place to do that. And she has promised to tackle the backlog in the National Health Service, now reaching 7 million people.

Truss could try to hold spending increases beneath the rate of inflation, which would mean a fall in real terms, but the Labour Party will certainly call it austerity, and the public — now facing a dizzying rise in mortgage and other costs — is likely to agree. The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that Truss would have to cut 110,000 public sector jobs to keep the total wage bill to what it was when spending settlements were made.

Increasing welfare benefits with inflation, as promised by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, would cost the government an additional £5 billion ($5.7 billion) over simply uprating them with average earnings increases. But not lifting benefits with inflation is estimated to send an additional 450,000 into poverty; not a good look for a tax-cutting government.

Advertisement

The IFS-Citi estimate is that it would require £62 billion of fiscal tightening in 2026-2027 to stabilize debt as a share of GDP (Kwarteng promised he would have debt falling in the “medium term”). Even rolling back all the tax cuts and producing slightly better than forecast growth won’t be enough.

The growth trap. Truss did not invent the growth-focused political agenda. In fact, her Birmingham party conference speech effectively repeats the “growth, growth, growth” line from Labour leader Keir Starmer’s July speech. But Truss set a trap for herself by picking as her target the trend rate of growth, which is likely to be only discernible over several economic cycles.

The tight labor market is impairing growth, but there are no quick solutions. Britain’s immigration policy is a mess despite a stated objective of attracting skilled talent (sadly, there are no political points to be won arguing for a more liberal policy). Long-term illness, some of it no doubt due to Covid aftereffects and the NHS backlog, is also keeping many workers away. More growth will require higher levels of business investment. Uncertainty, a complicated tax system and high borrowing costs won’t help.

Advertisement

The Tory Party trap. Most elections are won from the center. But to beat Rishi Sunak to Downing Street, Truss pitched her tent to the hard right of her party where most of the members who vote in leadership contests sit, promising radical tax-cutting, robust immigration controls and a crack-down on wokery.

Problem is, Truss didn’t then seek to unite her parliamentary party and tap its best talent (or the talent left after Boris Johnson’s Brexit cull). Instead, she cut out those who backed Sunak. Having alienated a big chunk of her party and adopted a policy program they didn’t sign up for, she now needs their support to survive.

And there’s the rub. Truss’s problems are also the self-immolating Conservative Party’s problems; the party too is trapped. One bad apple looks unlucky; when you have to chuck out another leader so soon it begins to look like there’s a problem with the whole bunch.

Advertisement

That gives Truss a few thin strands of hope to cling to. For all the humiliation of another looming U-turn, a more palatable fiscal plan that brings borrowing costs down again could at least help break a vicious cycle. She might also be heartened by the fact that few of the rebels in her party are willing to publicly call for her head right now.

David Davis, the Tory grandee and former minister who famously told Boris Johnson “In the name of God, go,” has suggested Truss needs to reverse out of her disastrous start but argued that a party at war with itself would be a colossal voter turn-off. It is also far from clear there is a consensus candidate to replace Truss.

Boris Johnson — currently collecting fat speaking fees abroad — will be aware that there are many who still view him as the Tories’ best, if dwindling, hope of retaining power given his past election-winning credentials. And yet, the party probably needs to get more desperate to contemplate that.

Advertisement

“When the herd moves, it moves,” lamented Johnson bitterly after being forced out of office. The herd is moving fast against Truss’s policy agenda, if not the prime minister herself. For that, she has only herself to blame.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article