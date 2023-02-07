Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It took a heart of stone not to laugh at the Sunday newspaper headline that introduced former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s 4,000-word apologia for her brief, seven-week administration: “Truss: I was brought down by the left-wing economic establishment.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When I last looked, the bond markets — which went into meltdown over Truss’s budget of unfunded tax cuts last September — were not a hotbed of Bolshevik activity, nor are the civil servants of His Majesty’s Treasury and the Office for Budget Responsibility renowned for their lusty singing of the Communist hymn, the Internationale. The ultra-orthodox, ultra-cautious Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, is no dead ringer for Leon Trotsky either.

Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne rightly observes that Truss “was brought down by the free market, the free market in government bonds.” If there is an economic establishment, it is conservative with a small “c.” Truss, however, is an impulsive, libertarian radical once derided by her own side as “the human hand grenade.”

But strip out the journalistic hyperbole and ignore, if you can, Truss’s lack of repentance for the careless execution of her program — even her most credible economic sympathizer, Roger Bootle of Capital Economics, judges that “she didn’t how febrile markets were” — and focus on the hard kernel of her critique of the economic establishment.

Should the UK be resigned in perpetuity to the low economic growth rates and poor productivity that followed the Great Recession? Are the UK’s highest levels of taxation for three-quarters of a century likely to herald a new era of prosperity and business confidence?

The answer in both cases must surely be no. Truss’s cure for the UK’s ills may have been too violent, but many unhappy Tories think that her diagnosis was fundamentally correct.

Truss has now laid claim to the role of John the Baptist to a low-tax, small-government Conservative Messiah who will arise in the years to come. She cites as inspiration the conservative US Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater, routed in the 1964 election by Lyndon Baines Johnson. Sixteen years later, however, Goldwater’s political disciple Ronald Reagan swept into the White House and initiated a supply-side revolution that changed the course of American history.

Truss’s greatest mistake was to take that historical parallel too seriously as a guide to current political practice. Reagan got away with huge unfunded tax cuts in the 1980s because of the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency. Sterling was far more vulnerable last year to market jitters — Western countries had taken on excessive levels of debt to soften the impact of lockdowns during the epidemic.

Besides, the Democrats’ successful riposte to the Goldwater slogan, “In your heart you know he’s right,” seems strangely applicable to Truss’s own personal debacle. — “In your guts, you know he’s nuts,” LBJ’s team scoffed. The markets suspected she was a wrong ‘un when she fired the top Treasury civil servant and refused to let the OBR do the math on her budget sums.

Yet despite Truss’s early implosion, many Conservative MPs are beginning to ask whether there really is no alternative to the current economic course taken by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Truss’s successor has stabilized the markets over the short-term but seems intent on squeezing inflation out of the system at any cost. This is deemed good Thatcherite housekeeping.

However, as the International Monetary Fund points out, the UK is the only member of the G7 to raise taxes in the face of recession, though debt levels are lower than in any other leading country, except Germany. Meanwhile, the BOE governor also predicts that tax rises due in April will prolong the recession.

The UK government’s budget last spring, delivered by then-Chancellor Sunak, seems to have been erased from the economic establishment’s collective memory. But that fiscal event really did mark a change in the Tories’ fortunes for the worse. That’s why the party faithful voted for Truss over Sunak as Boris Johnson’s successor.

Sunak raised taxes on employment and increased corporation tax to French levels. The Treasury deliberately froze tax thresholds during the resurgence of inflation to encourage bracket creep. Much the same people who are now throwing brickbats at Truss and applauding Sunak for bringing back stability have forgotten that they pilloried his budget too.

Of course, it is sorely tempting to line up with the economic orthodox who gleefully shovel the earth on Truss’s political grave. No, she should not have been determined on £45 billion ($54 billion) of tax cuts while telling the House of Commons she would “absolutely” not cut public spending. Nor as a free marketeer should she have fixed the annual gas bill at £2,500 for two years, when the wholesale price of gas might have risen to £6,500. I could go on. Others undoubtedly will.

Yet the IMF’s critique of Truss was hardly the product of cool analysis either. Its director general, Kristalina Georgieva, didn’t criticize Truss’s proposed cut in the top-rate of tax for its bad economics; she took the political view that the measure was socially divisive (although a previous Labour government had lived with the same top rate for 12 out of its 13-year span).

It would have been fairer to say that Truss’s failure to understand the importance of political style undermined the substance of her intended revolution. Abolishing the top-rate of tax on the day she took away the limit on bankers’ bonuses “really spooked the market,” says Bootle. “I think if it had been done differently in a different style, more modestly and less quickly, I think she could have got away with it.”

A near-ungovernable Conservative party is now chafing under Sunak’s high-tax, fiscally orthodox regime. Real household disposable incomes fell by 2.3 percent last year, the largest fall in a calendar year since 1956. They are likely to fall by another 0.6 percent this year too. Interest rate rises are causing variable mortgage rates to jump, while the feel-bad factor is predicted to slash house prices by as much as 15%. The opinion polls spell doom for the Tories.

Can the tide be turned? Sunak promises tax cuts in April 2024, just months before the next election. But by then it may be too late for the Tories to turn around their fortunes.

If the Conservatives go down to defeat in two years’ time, the ideological future of the party could then lie with Truss. In opposition, the Tories will be sorely tempted to adopt the low-tax, light-touch regulatory stance once promised but never delivered by free-market Brexiteers after the referendum on Europe.

Truss hopes to have the last laugh yet.

