Most retirement plan contributions reduce your taxes in the year you make them, and your account grows tax-deferred over the years. But eventually the government wants its cut. You’re required to start taking at least a minimum amount from most retirement plans beginning at age 72. (Required minimum distributions used to start at age 70 ½, but that’s been pushed back.) There are a couple of exceptions. If you continue to work, you can wait until you retire to start minimum distributions from your 401(k) or 403(b) . Minimum distributions are still required from traditional IRAs even if you’re working. If you have a Roth IRA, however, you won’t be required to start distributions at any age. If you leave the money to your heirs, however, they will have to start taking withdrawals.