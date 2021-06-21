Not everyone is a good candidate for a high-deductible health insurance policy, however. The minimum deductible that qualifies you to use an HSA is $1,400 for individual coverage or $2,800 for family coverage. Many plans ask you to contribute even more before coverage kicks in. If meeting the high deductible would be a hardship, or cause you to scrimp on health care, you’re probably better off choosing a lower-deductible policy and skipping an HSA.