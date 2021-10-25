Alerts can be set up online, or you can call the financial provider’s customer service number, says Amy Goyer, AARP’s national family and caregiving expert. If you’re setting these up for someone else, that person probably will need to be on the call with you and give permission for the changes, Goyer says. In addition, some companies allow customers to designate a trusted person who can be contacted if unusual transactions are detected and the institution can’t get a response from the customer.