You’re not required to take distributions from a Roth IRA during your lifetime. Other retirement accounts, however, usually require you to start withdrawing minimum amounts after you turn 72. The age used to be 70 ½, but the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act changed it for people born after June 30, 1949 . You must take your first distribution by April 1 of the year following the year you turn 72. After that, distributions must be made annually by Dec. 31 .