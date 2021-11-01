If you want to impose conditions, consider paying for an attorney to set up a trust rather than using a will. Expect to spend $2,000 or more, Hannibal says. You’ll need to appoint a trustee, who may need to be paid from the trust for their services. Also, when the money is in the trust, it can be subject to high trust tax rates. Only you can decide if putting strings on an inheritance is worth the extra cost.