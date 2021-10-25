Across the street from where I worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. back in the 2000s was a Dunkin’ Donuts. The woman who ran the cash register there was unquestionably brilliant. She could handle five customers at a time, speak three languages and make change in less than a second. She was one of the quickest people with math I have ever seen. The Lehman traders had a great deal of respect for her, and even talked seriously about hiring her! She would have made a fine colleague. She was fast, decisive and ruthlessly efficient. And she seemed to be endowed with a competitiveness that could have potentially made her very successful on Wall Street.