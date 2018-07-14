FILE - In this July 2, 2015, file photo, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia. A U.S. lobbying firm sought to recruit the ambassadors of France, Germany and other countries to demonstrate international support for severing Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s control of Rusal, the aluminum manufacturing giant sanctioned by Washington. (Alexander Zemlianichenko, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. lobbying firm sought to recruit the ambassadors of France, Germany and other countries to demonstrate international support for severing Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s control of Rusal, the aluminum manufacturing giant sanctioned by Washington.

Justice Department documents show that Mercury LLC drafted messages for at least six envoys to send to U.S. government officials expressing support for a plan to salvage Rusal by paring back his ownership stake in the company.

The records are the latest installment in a drama full of international intrigue due to Deripaska’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the collateral damage the sanctions caused.

It’s unclear how many of the ambassadors sent the messages, although Jamaica’s did.

The Treasury Department and the State Department declined comment on Mercury’s lobbying effort.

