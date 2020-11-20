France’s economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, was working to get agreement from the e-commerce sector and supermarket chains to delay “Black Friday” by a week to Dec. 4, by which time real-world stores might have emerged from lockdown.
Le Maire’s ministry said supermarket operators and e-commerce sites are looking “favorably” at a possible postponement, “in a spirit of responsibility.”
More talks were scheduled for Friday afternoon, “with a view to finalizing an agreement,” the ministry said.
The director of Amazon France, Frederic Duval, told France Info radio on Friday before the meeting that the e-commerce distributor is ready to sign up to a delay.
The focus on “Black Friday” is part of what has become a wider debate in France about the lopsided effects of lockdowns, with businesses deemed “nonessential” forced to close while some big distributors and e-commerce sites have thrived as consumers have shopped online instead.
