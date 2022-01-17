In that regard, recent news is more worrisome for the City. Hedge fund Millenium Management, which oversees $57.5 billion, has rented a Paris building with the potential to increase its staff there by about fivefold to 100, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The New York-based firm currently has about 500 London employees. ExodusPoint Capital Management, a $13.6 billion hedge fund, will start hiring traders in Paris in the coming months to add to its 20 staff there, once regulators have approved its application to expand.