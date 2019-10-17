British Transport Police say they were called to three stations in east London early Thursday after protesters climbed onto the roofs of trains or glued themselves to the carriages.

Robin Boardman, a spokesman for the Extinction Rebellion protesters, says that if such action is necessary to make the government take notice, “then this is what we must do.”

Police say they arrested a total of eight people and urged protesters not to target London’s underground rail network.

