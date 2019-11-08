Britain’s biggest infrastructure project in decades, the railway is funded by the Department for Transport, and Transport for London.
It had been set for completion by December 2018, but that time-frame had already slipped before Friday’s announcement. Project managers said they needed the time to test signaling software; complete the installation of equipment and trial-run the trains.
The 73-mile (118-kilometer) line will be known as the Elizabeth Line when launched.
