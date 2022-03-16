The exchange said it “allowed a small number of trades” to be carried out below the lower price limit. It vowed to reopen trading “as soon as possible.”

Nickel trading was plunged into turmoil last week when a big bet by Chinese metals giant Tsingshan Holding Group went bad. Tsingshan was betting that nickel prices would slump but instead they staged an unprecedented rally amid severe economic sanctions against Russia, a major global producer of the metal, over its invasion of Ukraine.

The big fear was that Tsingshan would struggle to make margin calls with its bankers, potentially facing billions of dollars in losses. In a margin call, a broker tells a client to put up cash after it borrowed money to make trades.