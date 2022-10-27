Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most of the bad trends afflicting the UK intersect at London’s office blocks. Brexit threatened the capital as a major financial center. Then came the pandemic-induced shift to home-working, rapidly rising interest rates, political instability and now the threat of recession. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The sunken share prices of listed firms are factoring in all this and worse. Yet this gloom looks excessive.

The four main office stocks — Derwent London Plc and Great Portland Estates Plc, along with more diversified British Land Co. and Land Securities Group Plc — are down around one-third on average this year. They’ve been trading at levels comparable to the onset of the pandemic and the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The latest leg down is a response to rising UK gilt yields. As these benchmark rates rise, property values must fall if they’re to offer adequate returns absent compensating rental growth. Moreover, property firms use a reasonable slug of debt and they’ll eventually have to refinance at higher costs, leaving less cash for shareholders.

At their recent low, stock prices were assuming that the firms’ property portfolios will fall in value by roughly 40% from current reported levels, according to a study by Bloomberg Intelligence.

But the market could well be overstating the necessary downward revaluation forced by higher rates, especially with gilt yields having pulled back from recent highs.

Analysts at UBS Group AG this week assessed office values in London’s financial and West End districts in view of pricier five-year borrowing costs. They crunched out a 16% capital decline for the former and 14% for the latter — nowhere near as steep as markets fear.

Meanwhile, individual high-quality assets are still changing hands closer to their latest reported values. Land Securities recently sold the site of Deutsche Bank AG’s new London headquarters at a 9% discount to its March valuation — disappointing, not disastrous. Helical Plc offloaded the premises occupied by social media firm TikTok at a small premium to their book value, while GPE disposed of a site let to satellite operator Inmarsat, again broadly in line with book value.

True, developers must still contend with higher debt costs. But the bigger listed players don’t face major refinancing humps in the near term.

What about the effect of hybrid working? It’s looking increasingly clear this is going to reduce office demand rather than kill it. The greatest asset of London’s big financial firms is the experience of their employees, and experience is best passed down in person. Hence the common expectation now that staff should be in the office most days.

And this appears to be happening: London tube usage has settled at around 70% of its pre-Covid level, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysis of Transport for London data.

As for the UK’s political reputation, restoring a sense of stability will take some time. But the process may at least have begun. Sterling is comfortably off its September lows with the latest change of prime minister. If overseas investors believe the worst is past, that could be a spur to invest in an iconic capital city, as analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc suggest.

Small wonder then that some analysts suggest UK commercial property makes a good value bid target, not least for private equity. Low valuations make it easier to justify paying a takeover premium and swallowing the costs of any refinancing (which may come forward with changed ownership).

Going private could hold some allure. UK real estate firms are getting no benefit from being publicly traded. Shareholders don’t want them to take on more debt and may be loath to inject equity. Funding the next development project increasingly relies on selling assets or finding partners.

The snag is that foreign funds interested in London offices have generally targeted specific buildings, rather than property developers with diverse portfolios. That has proved a stubborn trend since Brexit. But if cheap stock-market valuations persist and UK politics achieves some stability, that preference should logically change.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

