Colorful facades of residential houses stand in Chelsea, west London, U.K., on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. London’s housing market is being battered from all sides. A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed a price gauge at its lowest level for seven years, and far below the national average. (Bloomberg via Getty Images/Bloomberg)

The average asking price in January for a home in London is down 3.5 percent from a year earlier, according to property website Rightmove. But there are stark regional differences. Life for values at the center of London’s subway system, in Zone 1, is (relatively) bright and breezy. However, the areas hugging the center, which are more affordable, have been hurt the most, dropping as much as 8 percent.

Despite some grim London numbers, Rightmove reports people still have a keen interest in U.K. property. The company said it had more than 4 million visitors a day to its website in January, up 9 percent from a year earlier. Given the strong interest, the decline in prices in the capital may tempt some buyers back to the market.

