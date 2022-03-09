“Russia is seen as a failed state with a not-so-modern military and a nuclear arsenal,” says Nikita Dedik, the 38-year-old founder of a London-based tech start-up. “What we are seeing is a shame for all of us.”

I used to complain to my late Russian father-in-law, whose own father was born in Ukraine and fought in World War II, that Russians were too siloed, too unwilling to stand up for democracy and against corruption. But then how could I really appreciate the costs of opposing a ruthless dictator, having lived in freedom my whole life?

Julia Kotchetygova, who moved to the U.K. with her husband and daughter in 2014 after her employer, S&P, offered to relocate her, used to join protests and try to organize. But she realized that Russians did not want the help she wanted to give. She notes a saying popular among Russians, especially outside the major cities: “ya v nye politiki” – which roughly translates to “I am apolitical” or “I am apart from politics.” There seems to be a national inclination toward ignorance and acceptance, she says. “People isolated themselves from information even when it was available.”

At least for Russians outside of Russia, the Ukraine war has forced them to become political. For investors, tech entrepreneurs, teachers, not to speak out is to be complicit in crimes being committed in their name but not with their consent.

The vast majority of younger Russian speakers in Britain left Russia because they did not see a future under Putin’s regime. They have little in common with the oligarchs on the U.K. government’s new sanctions list, with their mega yachts and Mayfair mansions, though some have found considerable success. There are Russian professionals in every sector of the economy, especially in technology and parts of the economy where Britain is desperate to recruit talent. They can be found at most schools and recent graduates at the major banks, at Google or Bloomberg or other major firms. In the tech community, they work side by side with Ukrainian and Belarussian coders and developers.

Nearly everyone I have spoken to in recent days has encountered a relative who parroted Putin’s insistence that NATO is a threat to Russia or the war simply a necessary minor clean-up operation that is going well. Dedik says his father was born in Ukraine and has relatives there, but he is no longer talking to his parents. “They totally believe there are Nazis there. My mother says I’m brainwashed by Western propaganda. It’s a terrible thing. Imagine, she believes Putin’s papers more than me. It’s a total mind f**k,” he says.

“It is probably the most disgusting and disheartening part, besides the war itself, that so many educated people in Russia support the war. I don’t know if historians and psychologists will study it in the future as they did Nazi Germany,” says Michael Bronstein, a professor of computer science at Oxford University who emigrated to Israel before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990. And occasionally, the attitude can even be found, though not so loudly these days, among expatriate Russians, particularly older ones.

Some blame the pervasiveness and silky skills of the state-run propaganda machine that has been finely honed from the Soviet era and repurposed for the modern era by Putin. There is no truth that cannot be repackaged as its opposite. It sucks you in.

Several themes emerge when speaking to London-based Russians; among them, universal condemnation of Putin’s aggression and a desire to help Ukraine in any way. “It wasn’t imaginable in my wildest nightmare that there could be a war between Russia and Ukraine,” says Bronstein. “For the first time in my life, I am wishing for the destruction and defeat of the country I was born in.” There is a strong desire to unite to help Ukrainians.

There is also fear. Most Russians outside of Russia have family or friends in Ukraine they worry about, or family back in Russia who will struggle. Many of those I spoke to asked me not to share their names or details of their story out of deep concern it would bring them trouble.

While that anxiety pales in comparison to the trauma and terror Ukrainians face, Russians also worry that Putin’s war will bring discrimination and retribution on all Russians. There are stories of frozen bank accounts and visa applications in other countries. The ban on foreign transactions by Mastercard and Visa doesn’t affect Russians at home, but does hurt those abroad who need to access their funds. In the rush to “do something” to try to hurt Russia, it’s most often the wrong Russians getting caught up in the dragnet.

“Both me and my cofounder have a very different life from the oligarchs you read about” says Anastasia Mirolyubova, 28, who runs start-up Immigram, which focuses on helping tech professionals navigate the process of getting “global talent” visas and work in Britain. “I’m hearing now that residence permits and visas could be canceled and it feels very unfair. You can’t put all Russians in the same class as the Russian politicians and oligarchs.”

Mothers swap stories of kids who are bullied at school for being Russian. There are concerns of financial implications and the impact on careers. “I do not believe this war is in your name,” Boris Johnson told Russians in a video. While most professional Russians say they’ve received only support from colleagues and friends, it’s already clear some Europeans aren’t making that distinction.

Dedik quotes hip hop artist Clams Casino, “Keep the rich people rich and the poor violent.” He says it pretty well captures Putin’s entire approach to modern Russia, except he’d rephrase that second part as “keep the poor silent.” That’s how Putin has done it all these years.

There’s a growing realization, at least among the diaspora, that silence is deadly. Some see Russia as doomed to be a dictatorship forever, its people too steeped in nationalist myths and too unwilling to shoulder the burden of real democracy. Others believe the Ukraine war is a watershed moment, in which Russians cannot but look at themselves in the mirror, just as western nations who downplayed the threat and welcomed tainted money must too.

An online community has designed a new Russian flag, blue-white-blue – removing the red that is a “symbol of war and blood.” It is a symbol of protest and of a free Russia, one that “refuses military expansion and rejects historical claims to the territories of foreign states.” It’s a hopeful thought: that one day the nightmare will be over, Ukraine will be free and, in liberating itself, might also free Russia from its own unbearable burden and help it find a new voice. For the moment, it’s hard to find anyone who can see that far down a bleak road.

