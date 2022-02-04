Lagarde made a half-hearted attempt to quell speculation by saying the ECB will not be rushed. But the complete change of pace from the BOE — which seems most likely to happen at the Fed, too, in March — is going to drag the ECB along whether it likes it or not. Markets have a momentum of their own and the ECB needs to get out ahead of it before it becomes an emergency. Its March meeting needs to address inflation head-on but the market has already made its mind up: at least one ECB rate hike this year and an early end perhaps by the summer to QE. Times really are a-changing.