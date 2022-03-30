The measure needs at least 12 votes to pass to meet the council’s “urgency” threshold and so it could go into effect quickly. A simple majority would also approve the measure, but it wouldn’t go into effect for several weeks if that happens.

The council last week voted 13-1 to approve the measure, but it needed a unanimous vote that time, meaning a second vote was required.

Story continues below advertisement

Councilman Mike Bonin said at the time that he voted against lifting the requirement because of concerns about the spread of new virus variants.

“I know it feels like we’re out of the woods. It feels like we’re all going back to normal. But there’s new variants and new strains all the time,” Bonin said, adding that he hoped he was wrong.