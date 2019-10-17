If approved, the deal would go into effect in November.

The proposed agreement would provide immediate pay raises of at least 5% for many newsroom employees and greater increases for some.

The agreement also includes a 2.5% raise in the contract’s second and third years.

The guild is part of the NewsGuild sector of the Communications Workers of America and represents most non-management newsroom employees.

