The drafters of the constitution feared precisely that an unscrupulous president would adopt an outrageously broad interpretation of the idea of imminent danger and try to use Article 80 to undermine democracy. So they added a provision to it specifying that, after 30 days, the speaker of the parliament or 30 members of that body could appeal to the constitutional court to determine if exceptional circumstances really applied. The idea was that the independent court would check the president if he was distorting the true meaning of exceptional circumstances.