Louisiana-Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $705 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $13.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPX

